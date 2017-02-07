Justice Department argues for restoration of Trump travel ban

The Justice Department argued Tuesday that a federal appeals court should overturn a district court judge’s order halting President Trump’s executive action suspending travel to the U.S. from seven majority-Muslim nations.

The hearing before the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges was the greatest legal challenge yet to the travel ban, which has upended travel to the U.S. for more than a week and tested the new administration’s use of executive power.

Justice Department attorney August Flentje asked the court to restore Trump’s order, contending that the president alone has the power to decide who can enter or stay in the United States. But several states have fought the ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen — and insisted that it is unconstitutional.

Circuit Judge Michelle T. Friedland, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, asked whether the government has any evidence connecting the seven predominantly Muslim nations covered by the ban to terrorism.

Flentje told the judges that the case was moving fast and the government had not yet included evidence to support the ban.

Friedland also asked if the government had connected any immigrants from the seven countries to terrorism. Flentje cited a number of Somalis in the U.S. who, he said, had been connected to the al-Shabab terrorist group terror group after judges asked for evidence about the ban.

Flentje said the president has broad powers to protect national security and the right to assess risks based on the actions of Congress and his predecessor during the last two years.

The final minutes of the hearing were largely devoted to whether the travel ban was intended to discriminate against Muslims.

Judge Richard Clifton, a George W. Bush appointee, wanted to know how the order could be considered discriminatory if it potentially affected only 15 percent of the world’s Muslims, according to his calculations.

In response, Washington state Solicitor General Noah Purcell said that it’s remarkable to have this much evidence of discriminatory intent this early in the case. He cited Trump’s campaign statements about a Muslim ban and public statements by adviser Rudy Giuliani that he was asked to help devise a legal version of the Muslim ban.

Flentje argued that the courts should not question the president’s authority over national security based on newspaper articles. But under questioning from Clifton, he did not dispute that the statements were made.

Purcell said a previous ruling that halted the executive order has not harmed the U.S. government.

Instead, he told the panel, the order had harmed Washington state residents by splitting up families, holding up students trying to travel for their studies and preventing people from visiting family abroad.

Clifton said he suspected that only a “small fraction” of the state’s residents were affected.

The filing with the appeals court was the latest salvo in a high-stakes legal fight surrounding Trump’s order, which also temporarily suspended the country’s refugee program.

Washington state, Minnesota and other states say the appellate court should allow a temporary restraining order blocking the travel ban to stand as their lawsuit moves through the legal system.

The court adjourned with Friendland promising a ruling would come “as soon as possible.” Whatever the court eventually decides, either side could ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

It is also possible that the panel could make a ruling on a technical point, such as whether the lower court’s order is properly classified as a temporary restraining order, rather than the larger merits of the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.