Justice Department asks appeals court to restore Trump travel ban

The Justice Department Monday asked a federal appeals court to restore President Trump’s ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations, the latest salvo in a legal fight headed for a possible showdown at the Supreme Court.

The filing with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals came three days after a federal judge in Washington state halted Trump’s order and granted a nationwide stay. The Justice Department filing said U.S. District Judge James Robart’s order was “vastly overbroad” and said Trump’s executive order was “a lawful exercise of the President’s authority over the entry of aliens into the United States and the admission of refugees.”

The appeals court refused to immediately reinstate the ban, and lawyers for Washington and Minnesota — two states challenging it — argued anew on Monday that any resumption would “unleash chaos again,” separating families and stranding university students.

Oral arguments were set for Tuesday afternoon.