Justin Bieber is a wanted man in Argentina

Justin Bieber can travel to a lot of countries, but Argentina isn’t one of them.

Wednesday, a judge in Buenos Aires laid down the law on the Biebs for a 2013 incident, according to TMZ. The judge alleged the 22-year-old pop star ordered one of his bodyguards to attack an Argentine photographer.

Although Bieber was officially indicted by the judge, he’s maintained his innocence. He was first ordered to appear in court in April.

“I consider it pertinent to order the immediate detention of the accused,” the judge told TMZ at the time the order was issued.

According to TMZ, until the Canadian-born singer resolves the case, he cannot return to the country because he’ll be arrested.

TMZ sources say Bieber’s attorneys will appeal the indictment.

Bieber is set to start another leg of his “Purpose World Tour,” heading to South American in 2017 – one of his biggest markets and largest fan bases.