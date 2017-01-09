Earning the No. 2 overall seed and the bye is paying dividends for the Kansas City Chiefs. It appears key players on both sides of the ball will return to action after nursing injuries late in the season, just in time for Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid began his Monday press conference by announcing, “Everybody that was banged up is good to go now. Justin [Houston] and [Spencer] Ware, they’ll be ready to go.”

Although a knee injury has limited Houston’s availability this season, the 27-year-old outside linebacker has been a pass rushing terror when active, accounting for 4 sacks and a forced fumble in limited action over 5 games this season. It’s unclear at this time just how ready Houston will be for Sunday’s game, but any amount of snaps from Houston will be a huge boost against a Pittsburgh passing offense capable of explosive plays.

Running back Spencer Ware is a nice get, too, coming off a rib injury. Ware has averaged 4.3 yards per carry this season for 921 yards and has added 32 yards receiving per game.

The Chiefs will need both players at their best to hang with the Steelers, who beat them handily earlier in the season.

“They got after us pretty good,” Reid also said, referring to the 43-14 walloping the Chiefs took from the Steelers in Week 4 in Pittsburgh. “We understand how good they are.”