Justin Houston reportedly out for Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly be without All-Pro outside linebacker Justin Houston on Sunday for their Christmas night game against the Denver Broncos.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kansas City will have to deal with yet another injury. Rapoport says that Houston is not expected to play on Sunday after missing the entire week of practice with inflammation in his surgically repaired knee. If that is the case, the Chiefs will be rolling with Dee Ford and Tamba Hali the entire game on the edges.

This has been a season of injuries for Kansas City, and somehow it is still 10-4 (and could have been 12-2 if not for two horrendous Alex Smith interceptions). The Chiefs are without Jamaal Charles, Parker Ehinger, Allen Bailey, Josh Mauga, Derrick Johnson, Jaye Howard and Phillip Gaines, and all but Gaines are out for the season.

For those setting fantasy lineups with IDPs, #Chiefs are not expected to have pass-rusher Justin Houston tomorrow night, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2016

Meanwhile, the Broncos have their own injuries for this game. Denver has already ruled out T.J. Ward, A.J. Derby, Virgil Green and Brandon Marshall. Running back C.J. Anderson also won’t play as he continues to recover from a torn meniscus.

Needless to say, the game is huge for both teams. Kansas City is trying to reclaim the top spot in the West, while the Broncos are hoping to stay alive in the playoff race.

More from Arrowhead Addict

This article originally appeared on