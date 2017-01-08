Justin Thomas survives Sunday stumble to win Tournament of Champions

23-year-old Justin Thomas won his third career PGA Tour event – and his first in the United States – Sunday at Kapalua in Hawaii, holding off Hideki Matsuyama despite a nerve-wracking double bogey on the 15th hole.

Thomas, who carded three rounds of 67 to hold the 54-hole lead, had a five-stroke advantage over Matsuyama on the 14th tee, but the red-hot Japanese star holed a spectacular flop shot for eagle to cut Thomas’ advantage to three shots.

Matsuyama needed to make a statement. That was it. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/0A2Z3hSg5Q — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 8, 2017

Thomas responded by hitting a perfect drive in the center of the fairway on the par-5 15th – but his approach was disastrous. Thomas hit an iron well left of the the green and into a hazard, forcing him to drop the ball 118 yards from the hole. He eventually carded a double-bogey 7, while Matsuyama settled for a par that cut Thomas’ lead to one.

Both players made par on the 16th, but Thomas’ approach on the long 549-yard par-4 17th sealed the tournament. From 213 yards, he left himself just a few feet for a tap-in birdie and heaped pressure back on Matsuyama to match his shot.

For anyone who is worried about JT … 🎯#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/5YL4LBPKfu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 9, 2017

Matsuyama’s average approach left him some 25 feet from the hole, and he three-putted to bring and end to his late charge.

Getting to hug mom and dad after a big win. Good stuff. pic.twitter.com/GaOzBM2eaE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 9, 2017

The win makes Thomas the first two-time winner of the wraparound season, as he successfully defended his title at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia back in October.