Justin Tucker Hits Ridiculous Trick Shot Field Goal

The Pro Bowl has basically turned into a crazy field goal kicking contest.
Justin Tucker started it off Wednesday when he drilled a 75-yard field goal in practice. NFC kicker Matt Prater responded by one-upping Tucker with a 76-yard field goal.
Now Tucker has raised the bar to a new level.
Tucker booted a ball through a basketball hoop that was attached to a field goal post from 50 yards away. The accuracy required to kick a football through a basketball hoop is just ridiculous, particularly from that range.
Take a look for yourself.
.@jtuck9.
From WAY downtown!
Nailed it. #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/zWWN5Tgwhp
— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2017