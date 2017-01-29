Justin Tucker Hits Ridiculous Trick Shot Field Goal

The Pro Bowl has basically turned into a crazy field goal kicking contest.

Justin Tucker started it off Wednesday when he drilled a 75-yard field goal in practice. NFC kicker Matt Prater responded by one-upping Tucker with a 76-yard field goal.

Now Tucker has raised the bar to a new level.

Tucker booted a ball through a basketball hoop that was attached to a field goal post from 50 yards away. The accuracy required to kick a football through a basketball hoop is just ridiculous, particularly from that range.

Take a look for yourself.