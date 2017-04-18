Tigers ace Justin Verlander was hit so hard – 11 hits, nine earned runs in four innings – during his start Saturday that there were whispers of something foul afoot.

Was Verlander tipping his pitches? Were the Indians stealing signs? Perhaps, but Verlander doesn’t appear to be sweating it. This was his response:

When asked whether the Indians might have picked up something with Verlander’s delivery, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus didn’t rule it out. From the Detroit Free Press:

“Could be. Hitters are always trying to find an edge on pitchers and looking for a pitcher tipping is standard operating procedure. I can’t tell if it is or isn’t. Only the Indians can tell you that and they probably won’t.”

Once he exits the pool, expect Verlander to work out any possible problems before his next start.

