KANNAPOLIS, NC – Alejandro Juvier‘s two-out RBI single in a rainy top of the 12th broke the tie and the Delmarva Shorebirds added another to outlast the Kannapolis Intimidators 4-2 on Saturday night at Intimidators Stadium.

With one out in the 12th, Chris Clare stroked a double to left and moved up to third on a groundout. Juvier came up and rolled a grounder past second and into center to bring home Clare for the go-ahead single. Ryan McKenna then belted a long flyball that bounced on the warning track in left for a triple, chasing home Juvier to make it 4-2.

That was more than enough for Francisco Jimenez, who pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the 12th to lock up the win and end the Shorebirds’ (6-4, 35-43) longest game of the year at 4:19.

Jiménez (4-1) pitched three scoreless no-hit in extras for the wins, walking one and striking out three. Ben Wright (1-7) took the loss for the Intimidators (4-6, 43-35) after faltering for two runs on three hits in the 12th.

The Shorebirds first broke through in the top of the fourth. Preston Palmeiro took a one-out walk and Collin Woody was hit by a pitch to put two on. Clare then cracked a double that split the gap in left center and two-hopped to the wall, plating both runners to make it 2-0.

Daniel Gonzalez worked a two-out walk in the bottom of the fifth, and Sam Dexter slashed a flyball to deep right. Jake Ring caught up to it in a dead sprint but it glanced off the webbing of his glove. Gonzalez raced around to score and Dexter ended up at third with an RBI triple, cutting the Shorebird lead to 2-1.

The Intimidators drew even in the bottom of the seventh. Grant Massey led off with a single and moved up to second on a Tyler Sullivan sac bunt. Daniel Gonzalez walked and Dexter struck out, then Luis Gonzalez walked to load the bases. Up came Mitch Roman, who worked out a five-pitch walk of his own, forcing in a run to tie it at 2-2.

Delmarva got two men in scoring position in the eighth but couldn’t come through with a run. The Shorebirds had ample chances in extras as well, taking advantage of a wild Kannapolis bullpen but never getting the breakthrough. Delmarva stranded a season-high 14 runners on base on the night.

Clare paced the Shorebird attack, going 2-for-6 with two doubles, two RBIs, and the game-winning run. Juvier and McKenna each had multi-hit games to go along with their 12th-inning rib-eye steaks.

Kannapolis had just five hits on the night. Dexter finished 2-for-5 with the RBI triple, while Luis Gonzalez had two hits and two walks.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Lucas Humpal battled through five innings for the Shorebirds, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts. The Intimidators’ Luis Martinez lasted 6.2 innings in a quality start, giving up two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out seven.

The game featured 15 walks and 25 strikeouts between the two sides. Delmarva’s two longest games this year have come against Kannapolis. The Shorebirds won a 13-inning game 5-4 in 3:40 at Perdue Stadium on June 12.

The Shorebirds look to clinch the series on Sunday evening as Zach Muckenhirn (3-7, 5.29) matches up against Yosmer Solorzano (2-6, 6.11). First pitch is 5:05 p.m. and pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 4:50 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.