Juwan Burgess De-Commits From 2017 USC Football Recruiting Class

Three-star athlete Juwan Burgess announced his decision to flip from the 2017 USC football recruiting class to the Indiana Hoosiers.

For the second time in a week, the 2017 USC football recruiting class has lost a commit.

This time, Tampa-product Juwan Burgess opted to flip his commitment from the Trojans to the Indiana Hoosiers.

“I would like to start off by thanking god for blessing me with the opportunities to make it up to this point in my life. I also would like to thank my friends and family for all the love and support to come up with this decision,” Burgess wrote on Twitter.

“After sitting down and talking with my family, I have decided to announce that I will be switching my commitment from the University of Southern California to Indiana University.”

Burgess is the No. 25 athlete in the country and the No. 51 player in state of Florida. A receiver and defensive back at Plant High School, Burgess was projected for the defensive side of the ball at USC.

As with many de-commitments that happen in January, Burgess backing off his pledge could be a sign that USC has bigger fish on the line for the 2017 recruiting class.

USC recently added a pair of commitments in three-star cornerback Je’Quari Godfrey and three-star offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie.

The Trojans now have 16 commits for the class, including four early enrollees, with at least seven spots to left to fill. Should McKenzie blueshirt as expected, USC would have eight scholarships to work with.

With Signing Day fast approaching on Feb. 1, the recruiting trail is sure to heat up.

