K-State visits Texas Tech in first game after entering poll

Texas Tech hosts Kansas State on Tuesday night, a day after the Wildcats squeezed into the Top 25 in a tie for 25th with USC.

But a look at the respective resumes of the Red Raiders and Wildcats and it’s clear the ranking could just as easily be flip-flopped. Texas Tech and Kansas State look a lot alike as both vie for a place in the upper half of the Big 12 standings.

Kansas State (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) achieved a Top 25 ranking despite having no victories over Top 25 opponents so far this season. Last week, the Wildcats played rival No. 2 Kansas to a controversial two-point loss in Lawrence, Kan., and hammered struggling Oklahoma in Manhattan, Kan.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech (12-3, 1-2) posted its first victory over a Top 25 this season when the Red Raiders edged No. 7 West Virginia by a point in overtime in Lubbock, Texas.

Kansas State (50) and Texas Tech (56) were close enough to throw a napkin over the both of them in RPI as of Monday.

Wildcats coach Bruce Weber knows his team will not be able to roll into Lubbock and intimidate the Red Raiders.

“They run Bob Knight old-school motion,” Weber said in his postgame press conference after the win over Oklahoma. “They have versatile, big guys that shoot 3s. We are going to have to play well.”

Nor will Texas Tech be likely to overlook the Wildcats. The Red Raiders began conference play with a road trip to Iowa State, then the home game against the Mountaineers and the trip to Kansas.

But they’re aware there are no easy nights in the Big 12.

“(Kansas) Coach (Bill) Self asked me right after the game, ‘Who do you play next?’ and I said, ‘I think Golden State Warriors,’” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard joked after the loss to the Jayhawks. “It’s an 18-round fight and you want to give yourself a chance every night. We intend to be a part of the fight.”

Kansas State can help its chances to win in Lubbock by keeping up the defensive pressure it showed in the victory over Oklahoma. The Wildcats scored 18 points off 19 Sooners turnovers. Giving up transition points has been a problem for the Red Raiders in their losses.

Another night of balanced scoring would also boost Kansas State’s chances. All five starters scored in double digits against Oklahoma, led by guard Wesley Iwundu with 16.

To defend its home court, Texas Tech probably needs to get back to scoring in the paint.

The Red Raiders scored 26 points in the paint in the win over West Virginia but managed just 18 in the loss to Kansas. Texas Tech turned to the 3-pointer against the Jayhawks and, though the Red Raiders hit 11 of 28, they still failed to keep up with Kansas.

The Jayhawks poured in 30 points in the paint against the Red Raiders and also dropped 9 of 18 treys.

Kansas State can score from beyond the arc as it has hit 7.6 3-pointers per game this season, but the Wildcats will likely need balance to pull of a win in Lubbock and retain their ranking.