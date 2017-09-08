Kaley Cuoco is gushing over her boyfriend Karl Cook.

The “Big Bang Theory” leading lady told US Weekly Friday that, “I couldn’t be happier. I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him.”

The 31-year-old divorcee explained what made her fall in love Cook.

“I like to torture him and he doesn’t get mad at me. He just let’s me do it! I’m just constantly trying to rib him. He’s got such a great sense of humor. I like it when I’m bugging him, bugging him and then I finally get that laugh which just kills me. He’s just … I don’t know. He’s a real person and I think the big deal was knowing how much he loves dogs and horses — that’s always on my checklist. ‘Must love dogs’ is number one and he checked that off quite quickly and I fell very hard.”

The happy pair enjoy cooking together.

“We really like cooking. I love to cook,” she added. “My boyfriends cooks too and he’s an amazing, amazing cook, so we love to go to the grocery store. I’m one of those weirdos that actually likes to buy my own ingredients. I like to go to the store, I like to pick it out, so I think cooking is probably one of my favorites.”

The couple met in 2016.