Kaminski, Ohio roll past Kent State 85-67

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) Kenny Kaminski had five 3-pointers and 23 points, Jordan Dartis added 13 points and five steals and Ohio beat Kent State 85-67 on Friday night.

Jaaron Simmons added 10 points, 10 assists and four steals. The Bobcats (10-3, 2-0 Mid-American) used a pair of big runs to pull away and rolled through the second half, leading by as many as 29.

Ohio took the lead for good with an 18-1 run capped by Dartis at 34-19 with 6:24 left in the first half. Kent State (9-6, 1-1) halted the run with five straight points, and then the Bobcats outscored the Golden Flashes 24-9 to lead 58-33 early in the second half.

Deon Edwin had 16 points, Jaylin Walker 12 and Jimmy Hall 11.

Kent State outrebounded Ohio 47-35, including 22-6 on the offensive glass. But the Flashes had 21 turnovers and made only 8 of 18 free throws.