Kane-Anisimov-Panarin line leads Blackhawks past Jets, 5-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) Chicago linemates Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov and Artemi Panarin each scored and combined for seven points to help the Blackhawks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Friday night.

Duncan Keith’s late goal was the winner, and Marian Hossa also scored.

The goaltenders were busy in the fifth and final meeting of the season between the Central Division rivals. Chicago’s Corey Crawford made 28 saves in his 22nd victory of the season, and Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced.

Bryan Little and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg.

Kane opened the scoring at 15:37 of the opening period with his 18th of the season, firing a one-timer off Panarin’s long cross-ice feed to beat Hellebuyck low to the glove side.

The goal was Kane’s 269th, moving him past Tony Amonte for the most goals by an American in Blackhawks history, and into sixth on the overall franchise list.

Little found the equalizer for Winnipeg at 1:43 of the second, quickly grabbing a net-side rebound off a Tobias Enstrom point shot.

Anisimov scored late in the second. Kane set up Panarin for a one timer and Anisimov buried the rebound, moving him into a brief tie with Hossa for the team lead in goals at 19.

Keith added his goal with less than three minutes remaining, scoring his fifth of the season on a point-blast to make it 3-1. Hossa moved back into the team goal lead with a short-handed empty-netter, and Panarin added another into an empty net to ice it with 16 seconds left.

NOTES: Coming into the game, Winnipeg had been 4-0-0 against the Blackhawks this season, winning by a combined score of 14-5. This week, the Jets have lost their last two games at home against Central Division opponents, having previously been 6-0-0.

