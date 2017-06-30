OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) Danielle Kang won back-to-back majors as an amateur but not even a regular tournament in her half-dozen years as pro.

The 24-year-old Californian took a big step in that direction Friday, grabbing a share of the second-round lead at 7-under 135 after the morning group finished play at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Her biggest hurdle could well be co-leader Sei Young Kim, the LPGA’s 2015 Rookie of the Year and already a six-time winner on tour.

First-round leader Amy Yang and Jodi Ewart Shadoff are another stroke back at 136. So Yeon Ryu, who climbed to the No. 1 ranking after last week’s victory and won the LPGA’s first major of the season, heads a trio that includes Moriya Jutanugarn at 137. Lydia Ko shot 3-under 68 to put herself back in contention at 138.

Kang, the U.S. Women’s Amateur champion in 2010-11, conceded she didn’t have a game plan after her last practice round at Olympia Fields Country Club, one of several venues that previously hosted men’s majors now being tested by the women.

”I kind of was super-overwhelmed and didn’t know what to do,” she said. ”So I called my brother, Alex, of course.”

Alex Kang, who plies his trade on the Web.com Tour, was familiar with Olympia Fields and its bunkers, and he gave her some simple advice.

”He goes, `Just blast it down,”’ she recalled. The plan worked as Kang, relying on her driver, hit 11 of 14 fairways and hasn’t made a bogey through 36 holes.

Kim carved her path up the leaderboard with a closing flourish, making three birdies in her last five holes. They came on the tougher front-nine side, though players caught a break as the swirling wind that made club selection dicey on Thursday was subdued in round two.

”Fortunately, when I tee off, a little less windy,” Kim said. ”So I was able to attack the pin.”

The KPMG begins a stretch of three majors in six weeks, and Ryu could cement her new No. 1 status by adding a second major to the one she claimed in May by beating Lexi Thompson in a playoff at the ANA Inspiration. The LPGA staged a brief celebration as she teed off Thursday, draping her caddie, Tom Watson, in a special green bib.

”The ceremony made me more nervous,” Ryu said. ”No. 1, I thought it’s a lot of responsibility and it just gave me a lot of pressure. I finally got relaxed a bit more and just played as normal.”

Yang was on the 18th fairway a day earlier when play was suspended. She returned just before 8 a.m. to complete her first round and made birdie to reach 6 under. Although she got to 7 under, she couldn’t hold it.

Set to tee off in the afternoon are defending champion Brooke Henderson and 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion Michelle Wie.