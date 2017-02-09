After losing to the Steelers in the Divisional Round, the Chiefs enter the off-season with one of the best rosters in the NFL. Many are wondering what kind of damage the team could do with more of a gunslinger at quarterback.

Andy Reid has shown his trust in Alex Smith over the last few years, and it seems unlikely they will replace him as the starter in 2017. However, a young quarterback to groom as his replacement would be an ideal early round target this year.

Over The Cap projects the Chiefs to get four extra compensatory picks, including a third-round pick for the loss of Sean Smith. The additional picks give the team plenty of ammunition to potentially move up for one of the quarterbacks that they like.

Some of the main positions that the team is likely to target in the draft other than quarterback include edge rusher, nose tackle, offensive guard, and cornerback

1 Patrick Mahomes III Quarterback, Texas Tech

The Chiefs have the roster to win the Super Bowl, and that includes the quarterback position. Andy Reid has stuck by Alex Smith since acquiring him four seasons ago. However, Smith’s cap number goes up this season to $16 million. It becomes worse the following season, rising again to $20 million in 2018 before becoming a free agent. This year would be ideal to spend a higher pick on a guy to groom as Smith’s replacement.

Mahomes might have the highest ceiling out of any quarterback in the draft, but I think his mechanics and footwork issues make him much more of a project than the other top quarterbacks. Drafting Mahomes could be a huge steal to get a player with his potential at this spot.

Other Options: DeShone Kizer QB, Notre Dame (trade up); T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin

2 Eddie Vanderdoes Nose Tackle, UCLA

The Chiefs stand to lose nose tackle Dontari Poe to free agency this year. The team is in good shape on the defensive line as a whole, with emerging star Chris Jones, Jaye Howard, Allen Bailey and Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Howard might be able to fit into the nose tackle role, but a more traditional space eater type would be ideal to add to this group.

Vanderdoes missed the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL but returned to the field in 2016. His numbers don’t pop off the stat sheet, but he was routinely double teamed which allowed his teammates to make plays. With contributions from Vanderdoes and the return of Howard and Bailey from injury, the Chiefs may be able to survive the loss of Poe and collect another compensatory draft pick.

Other options: Desmond King, CB, Iowa; Montravius Adams DT Auburn

3 Tarrel Basham EDGE Rusher, Ohio

Kansas City snags a pass rusher with the impending retirement of Tamba Hali and the expiring contract of Dee Ford after this season. The Chiefs have Eric Berry and Dontari Poe to sign this offseason, which could make it difficult to take care of Ford next year.

Tarrel Basham shined at the Senior Bowl after starting four years at defensive end for Ohio. He has the ideal size for a 3-4 Rush linebacker 6’4” 260 and would have the luxury of having at least one year developing behind Houston, Hali and Ford. All three of those missed at least one game in 2016, so Basham could even be relied upon at some point as a rookie.

Other options: Duwuane Smoot OLB, Illinois, Derek Rivers, OLB, Youngstown

3 Rasul Douglas Cornerback, West Virginia

The Chiefs’ cornerback group probably has the most depth as it has in years, especially with the emergence of Terrance Mitchell opposite Marcus Peters. Steven Nelson has also been solid in the slot, and young guys like D.J. White and Kenneth Acker provide solid depth. All the Chiefs’ corners hover around 5’11, ” and the team could use more size. For a coaching staff that likes to play press coverage, a taller, more physical corner can have a huge impact, like Sean Smith did from 2013-2015.

Rasul Douglas fits that mold at 6’2”, 205 lbs, and stood out at the Senior Bowl. He would have much more value to a team that uses a lot of press coverage like the Chiefs. He likely won’t run a blazing fast 40-yard dash, which could mean he might be available at this spot.

Other options: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado; Ezra Robinson, CB, Tennessee St.

4 Jordan Morgan Offensive Guard, Kutztown

The Chiefs used a fourth-round pick last year on Parker Ehinger, who won the starting left guard spot out of training camp. He played well before going down for the year with a knee injury in Week eight. Zach Fulton stepped in and played below average the rest of the way. With both Fulton and starting right guard Laurent Duvarnay-Tardif hitting free agency after next season, picking up another guard is important for depth.

You usually don’t hear of prospects from Kutztown University, as the program has only produced three NFL draft picks. Morgan proved that he could hold his own at the Senior Bowl, despite dealing with a transition from left tackle to guard. With a solid combine performance, he has the chance to be drafted during the middle rounds of this years draft.

Other options: Ethan Pocic, OG-C, LSU; Zach Banner, OG, USC,

5 Michael Roberts Tight End, Toledo

The Chiefs use as many three-tight end sets as anyone in the league. They keep four tight ends on the roster, with Demetrius Harris, Ross Travis, and James O’Shaughnessy playing a big role behind Travis Kelce. This pick is about bringing competition to that position group.

Micahael Roberts had 16 receiving touchdowns for Toledo in 2016, which is crazy given that he is more known for his blocking. If Roberts were to beat out one of the three backup tight ends, he would be utilized early on as a rookie on run plays and in the red zone.

Other options: Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas; Jonnu Smith, TE, FIU

5 Garrett Sickels EDGE Rusher, Penn State

The Chiefs double down with pass rushers with Basham and Garrett Sickels. As mentioned earlier, the Chiefs could be losing two of their edge rushers after next season. Justin Houston is a beast, but this team needs an infusion of youth and depth at the position going forward.

Sickels surprised many fans and talent evaluators when he declared for the draft as a junior, as he probably would have had a much better chance at going higher in the 2018 draft. With so many quality pass rushers in this draft, there’s a good chance that he won’t be selected until the mid-late rounds. He has great size at 6’4″ and 260 lbs but will need some time to develop before he’s ready for consistent playing time.

Other options: Ejuan Price, OLB, Pittsburgh; Daeshon Hall OLB, Texas A&M

