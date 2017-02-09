Kansas City Chiefs: John Dorsey says he wants to stay long-term

Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey talked to the media on Thursday, saying he wants to be in this position for the long haul.

There has been some talk about whether or not the Chiefs would be losing John Dorsey in the near future. His contract runs out next offseason, and while he has done a great job with the team, there could be interest from the Green Bay Packers.

Reportedly, Green Bay is intriguing by the thought of replacing current general manager Ted Thompson with Dorsey should the opportunity present itself. Additionally, it was reported that Dorsey, who played and scouted for more than two decades with the Packers, would be interested.

On Thursday, Dorsey told the local media that he wants to stay in Kansas City for the long haul, stating that these last four years have been the best of his life. When further pressed, he also said he wants to see his youngest child, baby Jack, graduate high school in Kansas City.

When I asked Dorse about his future here, he says this has been the greatest four years of his life, wants to see his son play HS FB in KC — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) February 9, 2017

“I want to see baby Jack graduate high school (in KC),” — GM John Dorsey on whether he’s with Chiefs for the long term — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 9, 2017

Baby Jack, by the way, is 5 right now. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 9, 2017

Keeping Dorsey around long-term should be Clark Hunt’s top priority, along with signing Andy Reid in the same capacity. Dorsey has led the Chiefs to three postseason appearances in four years, along with consecutive appearances in the Divisional round for the first time in club history.

