Kansas City Chiefs: Making the case for Pat Mahomes

The Super Bowl is over and the Patriots take home another one. The biggest thing the Chiefs can take away from the Super Bowl is that a franchise QB is essential.

As I make the case for Pat Mahomes to be drafted and developed by the Chiefs, I will look at his history at Texas Tech, his strengths and weaknesses, NFL comparisons and how he could potentially turn out, and finally where he might end up for us to take him. Let’s begin shall we?

History at Texas Tech

Mahomes played his first season at Texas Tech in the 2014 season. Jumping into an Air Raid-style offense, Mahomes had to win the starting spot. Upon winning the starter job, he finished the 2014 season out with 1,547 yards and 16 touchdowns against interceptions.

The 2015 season saw a huge spike in numbers with 4,653 yards and 36 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. Finally, his junior season saw another set of carer highs with 5,052 yards and 41 touchdowns. Perhaps the best news? He lowered his interception total to 10.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Mahomes regularly displays the arm strength needed to bomb the football downfield. He also showcases accuracy and the ability to make reads. This is to say nothing of his athleticism that keeps plays alive when the pocket breaks down.

Due to the offensive system run by Texas Tech, Mahomes will need time to sit and develop. An Air Raid-style offense doesn’t typically translate well to the NFL level. In light of the system he played in, his mentors will be Reid, Smith, and other coaches like recent hire Mike Kafka, another Reid quarterback from back in the day. Mahomes has a great set of people to learn from should he become a Chief.

Where will he land?

Right now most experts have Mahomes in the late-first to second round. This could put him well in Kansas City’s range to spend their first round selection on say a middle linebacker, or an offensive/defensive lineman, and still nab Mahomes.

With where he’s projected to go right now, if Kansas City does not take him in the first round, it could miss its chance to get him. Given the solid state of the roster on the whole, perhaps a bit of a reach to get Mahomes wouldn’t be off the table either.

Thanks for reading, Addicts. What do you think? Are you on the Pat Mahomes train with me? Someone else catch your eye? Let me know! I look forward to hearing your thoughts! Stay loud, stay awesome, and Go Chiefs!

