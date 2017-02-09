Kansas City Chiefs: Team believes it can keep Eric Berry, Dontari Poe

The Kansas City Chiefs have a pair of high-profile free agents in Dontari Poe and Eric Berry, and general manager John Dorsey believes he can keep both.

This offseason, John Dorsey has to very simplistic, yet difficult, tasks to complete. Find a way to re-sign both Eric Berry and Dontari Poe. The two are the only impact players who could leave Kansas City, a pair of homegrown stars about to enter their second contracts.

At Thursday’s press conference, Dorsey expressed a belief that the team could keep both Berry and Poe, something many think would be a tough haul to land. The Chiefs only have approximately $4 million in cap space, although they have some options. Kansas City could cut both Nick Foles and Jamaal Charles, saving $18 million against the cap. In addition, the Chiefs could extend Dustin Colquitt’s deal to lower his cap charge, or even release Josh Mauga for a $3 million savings.

“We have had very positive conversations with his representatives.” ~ #Chiefs GM John Dorsey on Eric Berry’s contract situation. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) February 9, 2017

Dorsey said he thinks that the Chiefs, Berry and his agent feel positive about negotiations keeping him in Kansas City. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) February 9, 2017

So a few newsy things from Dorsey today on his annual end-of-season presser. Said there are ways for Chiefs to keep both Berry and Poe — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) February 9, 2017

The best way to sign both Poe and Berry involved getting a deal done with one of them before the franchise tag deadline of March 1. If Kansas City could land one on a long-term deal, the first year cap hit is likely quite low (maybe $4-5 million). This would allow Dorsey to place the franchise tag on the other player if need be, giving him some leverage.

It won’t be an easy offseason for Dorsey, but he could come out looking like an absolute rockstar. It wouldn’t be the first time.

