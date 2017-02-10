Kansas City Royals: Could-Be Dangerous Starting Rotation

The Kansas City Royals head into the 2017 season hoping they have upgraded the weak rotation that hurt them in 2016. Many things will have to go right for their rotation to fulfill their hopes.

The Kansas City Royals just announced on Wednesday that their deal with former Cubs starter Jason Hammel had been made official. The former North-sider finished 2016 with a 3.83 ERA in 166.2 IP, a 15-10 record, 53 walks (eek), 144 strikeouts and a World Series Championship ring. With the passing of KC Royals “Ace” Yordano Ventura, the club and its fans were left to wonder what would come of the 2017 starting rotation.

While according to PECOTA, the Royals are projected to have a pretty garbage season, I believe that the 2017 rotation could give that of 2014 a run for its money for the best in recent Royals history. Let’s take a look at the probable rotation…

The obvious ace of the staff would have to be lefty bear-suit enthusiast Danny Duffy, who finished 2016 strong and is coming off of a solid contract extension during this offseason. I expect to see good things from Duffy during the 2017 season.

2016 stats: 12-3, 3.51 ERA, 42 BB, 188 SO.

My 2017 projection: 16-9, 2.87 ERA, 40 BB, 180 SO

As it turns out, Ian Kennedy was quite the addition to the Kansas City Royals rotation last season and will fit nicely into the #2 spot in this year’s rotation. I expect big things from Ian as he showed his proficiency last season for pitching in Kauffman Stadium, a ballpark that favors those like Kennedy that tend to give up a few dongers over the course of a season.

2016 stats: 11-11, 3.68 ERA, 66 BB, 184 SO

My 2017 projection: 11-12, 3.22 ERA, 75 BB, 180 SO

Jason Hammel

The newest addition to the KC Royals 40-man is sure to make a huge difference for this 2017 Royals squad that is currently peering over the edge of a free-agency abyss. With a two-year deal on lock, Hammel should offer the club a solid #3 option and a cushion for a guy like Nathan Karns, who could end up in the ‘pen by June. For a rotation that was struggling already, the passing of Yordano Ventura left a gaping hole. A guy like Hammel has the potential to put up Ventura-like numbers or better. Coming off of a World Series championship, you can bet Hammel will be hungry for another.

2016 stats: 15-10, 3.83 ERA, 53 BB, 144 SO

My 2017 projection: 16-12, 4.01 ERA, 50 BB, 150 SO

Ahhh yes, Jason Vargas, the unsung hero of the 2016-2017 offseason. Vargas made a few appearances towards the end of last season after missing quite a bit of time recovering from Tommy John surgery. In just 12 innings pitched last season, he allowed just three runs and struck out eleven (!!).

This spring will be huge for Vargas as it will be his first full season back from TJ; he has a lot to prove to Dayton and Kansas City Royals Royals fans, but I believe that he will be a huge addition to the rotation going forward into this coming season. I have said it before, but Vargas is a very underrated #4 guy who has #3 or #2 starter talent.

My 2017 projection: 10-9, 3.57 ERA, 67 BB, 140 SO

The second major move that the KC Royals made this offseason was the acquisition of RHP Nathan Karns from the Mariners in exchange for Jarrod Dyson. While this trade drew some heat from Royals fans due to the fact that fan-favorite Jarrod Dyson would now be headed to the West coast, the trade brought a reliable and solid #5 starter to the Kansas City region. While Karns seems to be the obvious choice for the fifth starer, the injury-ridden prodigal son Kyle Zimmer is poised to make yet another run for a spot in the Royals starting bloc.

Youngster Zimmer has some nasty stuff and a crazy high potential ceiling, but has yet to have a healthy season in recent memory, causing him to be stuck rehabbing in the minors. I would hate to speak prematurely, but Zimmer said he is feeling well and should be good to go for Spring Training down in Surprise.

Mike Minor has been another one of the injury ridden guys that has yet to crack the Royals rotation. After being riddled with multiple should injuries spanning the course of a few seasons, the former Atlanta Brave will aim to make a run at the #5 spot. Also making a push for the fifth starter spot is LHP Matt Strahm, who proved useful in the bullpen last season. Ned said on Wednesday that the fifth starter spot is up for grabs and he specifically named Karns and Strahm as two possibilities.

Overall, slots 1-4 in the Kansas City Royals 2017 rotation seem to be filled, and well filled at that. I am extremely excited to see how these guys perform as well as what will come of the fifth starter scenario. Danny Duffy will have to keep being gnar, Kennedy will need to prove consistency and Hammel will have to find his place on this year’s KC Royals squad. There’s a lot of potential here and a lot to be excited about, Royals fans.

