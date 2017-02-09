Kansas City Royals Trade Alec Mills to Chicago Cubs

Just hours after designating Alec Mills for assignment, the Kansas City Royals have sent Alec Mills to the Chicago Cubs for minor league outfielder Donnie Dewees.

After the Kansas City Royals signed Jason Hammel, it was known that a move would need to be made on the 40 man roster. However, when it was announced yesterday that Alec Mills had been designated for assignment, it was a bit of a surprise. He made his Major League debut last season, and given his solid minor league track record, Mills seemed to be a valuable player.

Just hours after being designated for assignment, Mills had a new team. He has been traded to the Chicago Cubs, with minor league outfielder Donnie Dewees returning to Kansas City. To make room for Mills, the Cubs designated David Rollins for assignment yet again this offseason.

Originally drafted in the 22nd round by the Royals, Mills has exceeded expectations during his five years in the minors. Overall, he has posted a 3.03 ERA and a stellar 1.165 WHiP, striking out 377 batters with just 85 walks in 392.1 innings. Although he struggled in his initial time in the Majors, Mills has the makings of a solid bullpen arm or a back of the rotation starter.

In exchange, the Cubs have sent Dewees to the Royals. A second round pick in 2015, he certainly fits the Royals mold of a contact and speed oriented player. Since being drafted, Dewees has posted a .278/.327/.402 batting line, hitting 39 doubles and 15 triples. Dewees has also stolen 50 bases, further adding to his status as a stereotypical Royals player.

There are questions as to what either player will end up as in the Majors. Mills, despite being a starter for the vast majority of his minor league career, is considered likely to head to a relief role. Dewees, meanwhile, is considered to be a fourth outfielder type, someone who could end up as a Ben Revere type of player.

Meanwhile, Rollins has once again become a roster casualty. For the sixth time since the offseason began, he has been designated for assignment, with two stints with the Cubs and Rangers. Ideally, the Cubs will be looking to keep Rollins, but as a lefty reliever with solid stuff, he may well find himself with a new home once again.

It was a surprise that the Kansas City Royals designated Alec Mills for assignment. However, he was without a home for long, as he was traded to the Chicago Cubs.

