Kansas sex offender accused of strangling, raping 7-year-old girl

A registered Kansas sex offender is now facing life behind bars after being accused of strangling and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl – just six weeks after he was released from prison following a conviction for a similar crime in 2013.

Prosecutors charged 23-year-old Corbin Breitenbach with attempted capital murder, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary Tuesday stemming from a June 11 attack at an apartment in Wichita, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said it is alleged that Breitenbach removed a 7-year-old girl from a bedroom early in the morning, choked her into unconsciousness and then dragged her out to a balcony where he raped her.

Prosecutors said Breitenbach and the victim had no relation to each other. The girl is recovering after being hospitalized for several days.

His relatives told The Wichita Eagle that they are in “utter shock and disbelief” over the attack and that it is “impossible to communicate the depth of our sorrow and the grief we feel for the victim and her family.”

Breitenbach’s girlfriend, who lives directly across a courtyard from where the attack happened, also told the newspaper that he was in bed with her later that morning.

Breitenbach’s bond was set at $1 million. He was arrested Thursday following a police investigation.

The alleged assault happened just weeks after he was released from prison following a similar crime.

The fiancé of the woman in the 2013 attack said the last thing she remembered was Breitenbach coming up to her and choking her into unconsciousness.

In that case, Breitenbach was convicted and hit with a maximum sentence of 68 months. He was later released on parole on April 28.

