Kansas starts Big 12 play with tough test versus TCU

Kansas and TCU have existed on opposite ends of the Big 12 standings ever since the Horned Frogs came into the conference at the start of the 2012-13 season.

While the third-ranked Jayhawks have won 12 consecutive Big 12 regular-season championships, TCU has finished last three times and next-to-last once.

And yet, as the Jayhawks (11-1) and Horned Frogs (11-1) set to tip off conference play on Friday at TCU’s Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, there is little evidence to show much separation between the two programs so far in this campaign.

Kansas and TCU have the same nonconference record. While the Jayhawks are second in the Big 12 entering conference play with an RPI of 12, the Horned Frogs are close behind in third at 31. TCU boasts nonconference wins over Washington and UNLV, which are not up to the standard Kansas set with victories against Duke, Georgia and Stanford.

But it at least the wins show the Horned Frogs haven’t been just feasting on cupcakes.

The Big 12 comes into conference play with a conference RPI ranking third nationally. That’s a step back for the league, which has had a recent run at the top. But the fact that Kansas’s trip to TCU isn’t an apparent cakewalk shows how competitive the Big 12 could be this season.

“They’ve got a lot of new guys and they’re more balanced,” Kansas coach Bill Self said about the Horned Frogs. “I think they’ve got six guys averaging right at nine (points) or above. They’re playing with much more freedom offensively and they’re rebounding the ball. They’re certainly one of the most improved teams in America.”

More so than in performance so far, the disparity between the Jayhawks and Horned Frogs comes in the form of the two programs’ respective expectations.

Leading up to the conference opener, both Self and guard Devonte’ Graham answered questions about the Jayhaws’ chance to win their 13th straight Big 12 title.

“We really don’t talk about it too much because everybody knows about it and it’s all everybody (outside the team) talks about,” Graham said. “What we’ve been talking about lately is conference play is here and it’s time to take another step.”

Meanwhile, TCU hopes to prove its mettle by climbing high enough in the conference standings to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth since 1998. TCU first-year coach Jamie Dixon knows the Horned Frogs can’t talk their way there.

“I think we’re ready,” Dixon said. “I think I’m ready. We’ve got to go do it. I’m not saying we’re at our best right now, but you’ve got to learn from it and get better for it. It’s going to be fun for everybody.”

The Horned Frogs feature a balanced attack in which four players average in double digits — sophomore guard Alex Robinson (10.8 points, team-best 5.5 assists), freshman guard Jaylen Fisher (10.5), junior forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10.4) and junior swingman Kenrich Williams (10.4, team-best 10.0 rebounds).

TCU, like everyone in the Big 12, will be aiming to make its name at the expense of the Jayhawks. The Horned Frogs might be able to take advantage of a Kansas team that is still getting used to life without center Udoka Azubuike, who suffered a season-ending wrist injury in practice on Dec. 20. Azubuike needed surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left wrist.

The loss of Azubuike, combined with the graduation of mainstay Perry Ellis following last season, points to a void in the frontcourt for Kansas.

That, along with No. 4 Baylor and No. 11 West Virginia laying in wait, make the Jayhawks’ quest for another conference title appear vulnerable.

But Kansas seems ready for the fight.

“You definitely don’t want to be that team (that doesn’t win the Big 12),” Graham said. “We’ve definitely said that before to each other in practice. You’ve got to defend and rebound and do all the little things every game and every possession.”