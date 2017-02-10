Kansas State Can Sweep Huggins, West Virginia

The Kansas State Wildcats face a top15 opponent for the third time in a week on Saturday. There is every reason to believe they can sweep the season series with the Mountaineers.

Kansas State ended a 3-game losing streak and escaped with a win at Baylor last weekend.

Despite the outcome, Bruce Weber’s team also played a fabulous Sunflower Showdown on Monday night.

They’ve had a chance to rest before the long trip to Morgantown and the 11 a.m. tip-off against former Wildcat coach Bob Huggins. West Virginia didn’t look sharp but held on to beat Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Wednesday.

On January 21, The Wildcats were celebrating the upset win over then #7 West Virginia. The Wildcats need to simply do the same things to win.

Be Patient

In the first meeting, Kansas State survived a 16-1 Mountaineer first half run.

Bruce Weber’s guys went on a 10-zip run of their own to end the first half and only trailed 38-36 at the break.

The Wildcats also started the second half on a 14-6 run.

Have Wade eat his Wheaties.

Dean Wade was aggressive in the win over the Mountaineers last month. He hit a couple of early buckets and collected some big rebounds.

At the 16 minutes mark of the 2nd half, Wade hit a put back and free throw to put the ‘Cats up 50-44 on the way to victory. His 20-point performance on Monday night proves he’s healthy.

The two early fouls on Barry Brown really hurt the ‘Cats in the January game, but he responded with 15 big points.

D.J. Johnson also contributed 14 points and 8 rebounds. The Wildcats had 5 players in double figures and shot 50% from the floor to beat Huggins’ guys.

Kansas State only committed 16 turnovers in the first meeting. West Virginia usually forces 25 or more a game.

Finally, coach Weber did a nice job of rotating players in an out to keep them fresh against the Mountaineer press.

Because this is the last ranked team left on the schedule, the Wildcats need add to their NCAA tourney resume.

