Kansas State Women Get Revenge Against Cyclones

The Kansas State Wildcat Women’s team made up for a disappointing loss last month in Ames with some outstanding basketball. They ran past Iowa State 80-68 at Bramlage Coliseum.

It was an all-around effort for Jeff Mittie’s team. Bench play and rebounding were the difference once again.

Players off the bench were responsible for 39 points and nine Wildcats contributed points to avenge that bitter loss from January 21.

Among the nine, there were four in double figures on Saturday.

Senior Kindred Wesemann and redshirt freshman Lanie Page were good for 17 and 16 points, respectively.

An amazing effort from the freshman who had scored a total of 19 points all season.

Junior guard Karyla Middlebrook and freshman forward Eternati Willock each had 11 points.

They also won the battle on the board with a 38-35 advantage over the Cyclones.

Jeff Mittie’s team is 17-1 this season when holding the edge on the glass, according to a media release from Kansas State Athletics.

The Wildcats didn’t let an early 11-4 Iowa State lead get to them.

They bounced back to end the opening quarter on a 13-5 run to secure a 17-16 lead

They held a 40-37 lead at the half on Saturday. When the Wildcats are in front at the break they don’t lose.

Jeff Mittie’s team is undefeated this season when leading at the half.

After a growing experience on their recent Texas road trip, this revenge win was important at home.

Revenge will be on the mind of their next opponent too. West Virginia is still mad about what Kansas State did to them on New Year’s Day.

Kansas State ruined the start of 2017 for then #12 Mountaineers 86-71.

After a difficult end to December, the ‘Cats shot just over 55% in the game for one of the season’s best wins. They can sweep West Virginia on Wednesday.

