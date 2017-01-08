Kansas State Women Win With Bench, Rebounding

The Kansas State Women’s Basketball team used a big contribution from the players on their bench and ran past Texas Tech on Saturday 68-54

Two big reasons the Wildcats won: Bench scoring and offensive rebounding.

On New Year’s Day, Jeff Mittie’s team used a combination of strong shooting -percentage and bench scoring to upset then #12 ranked West Virginia.

The players off the bench came though again on Saturday.

Two players made a significant difference.

Freshman forward Eternati Willock scored 13 points and collected eight rebounds. Junior forward Kaylee Page added 10 points and six rebounds. They were responsible for 23 of Kansas State’s 28 points off the bench on Saturday night.

More from Jug of Snyder

The victory moved Kansas State to 8-1 at home this season. Their only loss to defending national champ UConn.

In the opening half, K-State shot just 33.3 percent (12-of-36) but…..They collected10 important offensive rebounds.

The Wildcats had the advantage on the glass for the 12th time this season, 46-38, and held a 32-22 edge in points in the paint.

The Wildcats also scored ten points off turnovers in the first half.

Freshman forward Peyton Williams recorded her first career Big 12 game in double figures with 10 points and five rebounds. Seniors Kindred Wesemann and Breanna Lewis added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Lewis added 10 rebounds and three blocks to her final stat line and pocketed her fourth double-double this season, according to a media release from Kansas State Athletics.

For the game, Kansas State shot 36.4 percent (24-of-66) from the field, while Texas Tech shot 33.3 percent (21-of-63). T

Kansas State will conclude its two-game home stand on Wednesday night with one of the longest continuous rivalries in all of women’s college basketball.

K-State hosts KU at 7 p.m., in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown.

This article originally appeared on