The Kansas State Wildcats football season has drawn to a close. After a victory over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl, what do the prospects of next year present?

After handing the SEC’s Texas A&M Aggies a loss in the Texas Bowl, Kansas State‘s 2017/2018 schedule has another SEC opponent.

K-State’s schedule is set for 2017. Changes can obviously happen, but those chances are slim.

Before the Big 12 gauntlet even begins, the Wildcats have a great opportunity to be standing at 3-0.

Yes, you read that right. K-State gets only 3 Non-Conference games next year. Tilts against Central Arkansas and Charlotte take place at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, in Manhattan.

Then, a trip to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores, happens on September 16th, 2017.

That’s it. Those are the Non-Cons. So, a great set-up leading up to the Big 12 opener, which just happens to be against a Texas team.

Baylor makes its way to BSFS after the ‘Cats only bye-week next year.

Once the Big 12 season begins, there is no time for rest. Not there is ever time to rest, but a break in the middle of that is always nice to have.

After Baylor, two more Texas schools visit Manhattan. Texas and TCU, like Baylor will be looking to avenge their losses from this season.

IF … again I say, IF the run against Texas schools can continue, a possible 6-0 Wildcat squad will welcome in the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma will finish off a 4-game home-stand for Kansas State, before hitting the road for two straight.

The Sunflower Showdown on October 28th in Lawrence and, the last of the Texas schools with Texas Tech, on November 4th in Lubbock.

Up to this point, Kansas State could possibly … POSSIBLY, be 9-0. Realistically, though, Kansas State, I think, will be 8-1 or 7-2, depending on the Baylor game. The other loss possibly coming against OU.

Two of the Wildcats’ final three games are in Manhattan. West Virginia on Veterans Day and Farmegeddon, against Iowa State on November 25th, sandwich a trip to Stillwater for a bout versus the Cowboys on November 18th.

Could the Wildcats end the season at 12-0 or 11-1? Maybe 10-2 or 9-3? Oklahoma State is always tough in their place.

Nothing is given, on any given Saturday, in the college football landscape and Big 12. However, the schedule does lend itself to possibly a promising 2017.

I believe a 10 win season is highly possible. Having that come to fruition, though, is still a long way off, but it’s always fun to have some fun with at least thinking about it.

Does a Big 12 title come back to Manhattan? Could the ‘Cats find themselves in a big time bowl game? What about you? What do you expect for the Wildcats next year?

