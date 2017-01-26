Authorities on the campus of Kansas University said Wednesday they were investigating the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl at the dorm housing the men’s basketball team.

No charges have been filed and the victim wasn’t identified by police, but five members of the No. 2-ranked Jayhawks were listed as witnesses on the police report. A KU athletics administrator and two 19-year-old women not listed as witnesses were also questioned, the report shows.

Police said the alleged assault and other related crimes happened during the night of Dec. 17 and in the early morning hours of Dec. 18 at McCarthy Hall, which houses team member and other students. The team had played a game against Davidson in Kansas City earlier that night.

According to the Lawrence World-Journal, which first reported the story, McCarthy Hall is an all-male building and operated by university housing. There are 40 students who reside in the dorm, half of it containing the men’s basketball team and the other includes an assortment of upperclassmen, nontraditional and transfer students.

In addition to the rape allegation, the police report describes other possible related offenses such as contributing to a child’s misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia. A second and apparently related police report at the same location and on the same day and time involved a runaway.

University Police Chief Chris Keary told the World-Journal on Tuesday that there wasn’t a risk to campus safety.

The alleged victim in the report is not a university student. She was visiting other residents in the building, campus police said in a statement.

Police said in their release that the athletics department is cooperating and has assisted investigators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.