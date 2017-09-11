Kareem Hunt shifts focus to Eagles after dazzling Chiefs debut

View GalleryGallery:

The opening carry of Hunt’s professional career was about the only forgettable one for him: On the team’s first offensive play, Hunt fumbled the ball away to the Patriots. Hunt finished his college career at Toledo with 855 offensive touches and just one fumble — and he recovered it.

The next time the Chiefs regained possession, Reid immediately turned to his rookie on first down.

“He was upset, he was really upset,” Reid said. “He came to the sideline angry, but we told him to calm down and to carry the ball the next play, and he carried it the next play and did a nice job.”

Hunt reeled off a 9-yard gain. Reid’s faith in him restored Hunt’s own faith in himself.

“He stuck with me,” Hunt said. “He was just like, ‘Don’t get down on yourself, you’re going to be all right.’ High and tight, just make sure you hold on to it.”

Reid said Hunt also performed well in pass protection.

“That will be his challenge as he goes through here,” Reid said. “Just to be able to pick up all these blitzes that people throw at him, and they had a few the other night that they came after us with.”

The whirlwind following Hunt’s dramatic debut led to a flurry of media interviews and other distractions unlike anything Hunt experienced in college. An emotional win over the defending Super Bowl champions could cause a letdown for a young rookie. Smith said he thinks Hunthas mental strength to go along with his physical skills.

“You’ve got to have that ‘it’ about you,” Smith said. “The stage isn’t too big, that you’re ready for it, that you’re confident.”

Reid believes reality sets back in once Hunt and other young teammates watch tape of the Philadelphia Eagles, who visit the Chiefs on Sunday.

“Our (young) guys have got to make sure that they’re ready,” Reid said, “and I’ve got some good veteran players that will help with that and the coaches will help remind them of that.”