Karl-Anthony Towns throws down windmill transition jam (Video)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns may not actually be a center. Here he is destroying the rim on a great transition windmill jam.

Are we sure that Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is a center? What kind of center is able to execute this type of transition windmill jam?

In the early part of the Timberwolves’ road game on Friday night against the Washington Wizards, Towns was able to catch a near-full-court outlet pass to dunk the basketball like a guy that would normally play small forward. It got the Verizon Center crowd out of its seat…for an opponent.

The Timberwolves’ 2016-17 NBA season has not lived up to lofty expectations. This year’s team was expected to pop under first-year head coach Tom Thibodeau. However, the defensive prowess for this young team just hasn’t been there for the defensive-minded Thibodeau.

That being said, to say the Timberwolves’ future is blinding bright would be a gross understatement. Towns projects as a future superstar in the NBA. Small forward Andrew Wiggins projects as a multi-time All-Star. Wing Zach LaVine might be the most athletic player on this team.

Minnesota may not make the Western Conference playoffs for the 13th straight season, but look for this team to improve drastically in the second part of the season. Thibodeau will have installed all of his defensive strategies and Minnesota can really let it rip on the offensive side of the ball.

Towns is a near-All-Star level player in his second year in the league. He would make it for sure if he played in the Eastern Conference. However, he may have to wait a year in the deep Western Conference with star centers like DeMarcus Cousins and Marc Gasol thriving on better teams this season.

