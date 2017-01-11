Kate and Jon Gosselin's son Collin turns up on 'Kate Plus 8'

Collin Gosselin made a surprise appearance on his family’s reality show on Tuesday night.

The 12-year-old son of Kate and Jon Gosselin has been absent from “Kate Plus 8” this season, but appeared in a joint interview with his two brothers, Joel and Aaden, and recapped a family game night that was featured earlier in the episode. With the exception of a sentence or two about playing trivia, Collin didn’t have much to say during the interview and let his siblings do most of the talking.

WATCH: Kate Gosselin Admits She’s ‘Messed Up’ in the Past, Says Her ‘Ex-Husband Doesn’t See the Value in Uplifting His Children’

In August, Kate said that she had enrolled Collin — one of the divorced couple’s eight children — in a program away from home to help him cope with “special needs.” In a later interview with “Good Morning America,” Kate said she didn’t “even really have a choice” in the matter.

“It was on the advice of the doctors and it had to happen. He is plodding along and we are too,” she explained. “It definitely was necessary, and I’ll go to the ends of the earth for the best for each of them. This was the best thing I can do for him right now and that comforts me.”

Kate added, “There is contact [with Collin] but it’s not the same as being at home.”

WATCH: Kate Gosselin Says Jon Changed ‘Overnight,’ Praises Daughter Mady for Speaking Out Against Him

Collin’s whereabouts has been a point of contention between his mother and father. In a recent interview, Jon told ET that Kate told him that his son was “in a special school for special needs kids with behavioral problems,” but also claimed that law enforcement officials told him otherwise. At the time, the 39-year-old former reality star said he was planning to go to court in hopes of getting his ex-wife to tell him exactly where his son was residing.

“Kate Plus 8” airs Tuesday nights on TLC.

EXCLUSIVE: Jon Gosselin Details Estrangement From His Kids, Says Kate Is Trying to ‘Remove Me From the Family’