Kate Upton sizzles for July 4

Kate Upton isn’t afraid to heat things up.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model unveiled new glamour shots on Sunday where she’s seen wearing a body-hugging red strapless gown.

The 25-year-old’s latest snaps are from the July 2017 issue of The Daily Summer where she graced the cover in red, white, and blue.

And Upton has plenty of reasons to celebrate. She signed with the Lions model management earlier this year — and she’s in good company. Upton joined Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Barbara Fialho, Flavia Lucini, fellow Sports Illustrated models Irina Shayk and Bo Krsmanovic, as well as GUESS Girl Megan Williams — just to name a few.

“We are thrilled to be working with a model and actress of Kate’s stature. She’s developed her incredible career on her own terms — letting her personality shine through and embracing social media to connect with her fans,” wrote Ali Kavoussi, one of the agency’s managing partners, in a release sent to Fox News.

“At The Lions, we’ve developed a unique management style that’s devoted to helping clients find their voice and embrace their passions as we build their careers together, and we know that Kate will continue to grow and flourish as a part of our team,” she added.

Throughout her successful career, Upton has appeared on the covers of Vogue, Elle, GQ, Esquire and Vanity Fair. Her acting credits also include “The Disaster Artist,” “The Other Woman” and the upcoming movie “The Layover,” which is directed by William H. Macy. In 2014, Upton was named PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Woman.