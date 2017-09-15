Two years after the death of her husband, NFL legend Frank Gifford, Kathie Lee Gifford is open to dating again.

In an interview for Prevention magazine’s “Love Your Age” issue, which was conducted before the recent passing of her mother, the 64-year-old TV personality said, “My mother asked me that just the other day. She said, ‘Would you be open to love again?’ I said, ‘Mom, I’m open to anything the Lord has for me at this point in my life.’”

Kathie Lee was married to Frank Gifford for 29 years before he passed away in 2015 at the age of 84.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Kathie Lee relied on her faith to get her through difficult times following Frank’s death.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

“For other people grieving the loss of a loved one, I would tell them it’s impossible to do it on your own. You need to immerse yourself in the word of God,” she wrote on Today.com in 2016.

The “Today” show host is currently mourning the loss of her mother, Joan Epstein, who passed away in her sleep on Tuesday.

“Just like Frank, I believe she saw Jesus and Jesus took her breath away,” she said.

This article orgiinally appeared in the New York Post.