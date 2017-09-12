Kathie Lee Gifford is mourning the loss of her mother, Joan Epstein.

“My precious mother, JOANNIE went home to JESUS & my DADDY this morning,” Gifford, 64, shared on Twitter on Tuesday night. “We praise God for His promise of eternal life & we thank God for her.”

She did not provide further details. “Sending you love. Xx,” Gifford’s “Today” colleague Jenna Bush Hager tweeted following the sad announcement.

Last year, the “Today” show co-host spoke about the lessons her mom taught her while she was growing up in Maryland, among them acting like a “lady,” staying out of the sun and pursuing her goals.

“I left home when I was 17 years old to pursue my career, and [my mom and dad] were all for it,” Gifford said. “They figured that they had raised me, and they wanted me to follow my passion. I’ve tried to do that with my own children. She gave me wings.”

Epstein appeared alongside her daughter on TV numerous times throughout the years. Gifford’s father, Aaron Epstein, passed in 2002.

Gifford lost her husband, NFL legend Frank Gifford, in 2015.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.