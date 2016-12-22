Katie Couric to return to 'Today' for one week

Katie Couric is going back to “Today” — but only temporarily.

The veteran newswoman will return to her old stomping grounds for one week in January, opposite her former co-host Matt Lauer, ET confirms.

Couric, who left “Today” full-time in 2006 to lead “CBS Evening News,” will be subbing in for Savannah Guthrie, who is on maternity leave since giving birth to her second child on Dec. 9.

This isn’t the first time the 59-year-old Couric has returned to “Today.” She came back to the morning news program as a guest to promote Stand Up to Cancer in 2008 and to promote her book, “The Best Advice I Ever Got,” in 2011.

Since 2014, Couric has served as global news anchor for Yahoo News, and she produced a documentary about gun safety. Previously, she hosted a syndicated talk show, “Katie,” from 2012 to 2014.

She also addressed rumors that she would be returning to “Today” to fill in during Guthrie’s first maternity leave two years ago, though a guest co-hosting stint never materialized.

“That’s very flattering, and I love my friends at NBC and it’s very flattering, even the speculation,” Couric said at the time.