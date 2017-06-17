Katy Perry breaks Twitter record by becoming first person with 100 million followers

Katy Perry is retaining her title of Queen of Twitter!

On Friday, the “Swish Swish” singer became the first person to reach an impressive 100 million followers on the popular social media platform.

Twitter announced the news with a clever tweet referencing the title of Perry’s latest album. “Today, we #WITNESS history,” the tweet read.

“Thank you, @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice!” Perry replied. “#LoveKaty.”

Perry joined Twitter as @katyperry in 2009, reached 50 million followers by 2012 and has been the reigning queen ever since. She’s followed closely behind by Justin Bieber, who currently has 96.7 million followers, Barack Obama (90.8 million), Taylor Swift (85.1 million) and Rihanna (74.1 million).

Last July, Perry celebrated another milestone when she was the first to reach 90 million Twitter followers. #Katy90GIFParty started trending, where fans began congratulating the California native with their favorite animated images of the diva.