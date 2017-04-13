Katy Perry details her Christian past

Katy Perry is getting candid about her religious upbringing before she found fame as a singer.

The 32-year-old pop star, born Katheryn Hudson, revealed to Vogue Magazine that she’s the daughter of evangelical Christian pastors who “carefully sheltered her.”

“The schools were really makeshift,” explained Perry to the fashion publication. “Education was not the first priority. My education started in my 20s, and there is so much to learn still.”

Perry also added that she was not “allowed to interact with gay people” and that there was “some generational racism.”

Her Christian background played a prominent role as she further immersed herself in music.

“Amy Grant was our Madonna,” explained Perry on the family’s adoration for the popular Christian singer. “We knew about Madonna and Marilyn Manson in my family because we picketed their concerts.”

However, she described how, after handing out pamphlets titled “How to Find God” at a Manson concert in Santa Barbara, she ended up watching the performance with her youth pastor.

Still, Christianity ruled her household.

“[But] my house was church on Sunday morning, church on Sunday night, church on Wednesday evening; you don’t celebrate Halloween, Jesus gives you your Christmas presents…” she said. “That was my whole childhood and youth and early teens. I still have conditioned layers dropping off of me by the day.”