Kawhi Leonard named to NBA All-Defensive First Team again

For the third straight year, Kawhi Leonard has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

The Spurs star had totals of 350 defensive rebounds, 132 steals and 55 blocks in the 2016-17 season.

Leonard, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, received 93 first-team votes.

Kawhi is the first Spur to be named to the @NBA All-Defensive First Team in 3 straight seasons since Bruce Bowen’s five from 2003 to 2008. pic.twitter.com/FDKpdphAPR — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 26, 2017

Leonard’s Spurs teammate, Danny Green, earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors.

All-Defensive First Team

– Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio

– Draymond Green, Golden State

– Rudy Gobert, Utah

– Chris Paul, LA Clippers

– Patrick Beverley, Houston

All-Defensive Second Team

– Danny Green, San Antonio

– Anthony Davis, New Orleans

– Andre Roberson, Oklahoma City

– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

– Tony Allen, Memphis