Kawhi Leonard named to NBA All-Defensive First Team again

For the third straight year, Kawhi Leonard has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

The Spurs star had totals of 350 defensive rebounds, 132 steals and 55 blocks in the 2016-17 season.

Leonard, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, received 93 first-team votes.

Leonard’s Spurs teammate, Danny Green, earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors.

All-Defensive First Team

– Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio
– Draymond Green, Golden State
– Rudy Gobert, Utah
– Chris Paul, LA Clippers
– Patrick Beverley, Houston

All-Defensive Second Team

– Danny Green, San Antonio
– Anthony Davis, New Orleans
– Andre Roberson, Oklahoma City
– Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
– Tony Allen, Memphis

