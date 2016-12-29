The Canton Charge have improved their record to .500 as they won big in Kay Felder’s debut. The Charge crush the Greensboro Swarm 124-95. Kay Felder is the player of the game tonight.

Player of the Game

Kay Felder is your player of the game. Felder in his Canton Charge debut had 33 points (12/26 FG), 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 1 steal. The backcourt of Cook and Felder had a combined 65 points in the game. Felder on the transition coming from the Cavaliers to the Charge.

“It was easy. I mean, just coming to play basketball,” Felder said. “I don’t care where I’m at. I love playing basketball. That’s my thing about me.”

Felder also talked about what he wants to prove while he is with the Charge.

“I just want to prove that I am a player, first and foremost. I can play with anybody and I can dominate any type of game,” Felder said. “I just want to be dominating whether it is scoring, passing, getting steals and rebounding. That just what I wanted to do.”

Felder then talked about DeAndre Liggins coming down to watch him play tonight.

“That’s my guy. We talked early and said he was going to come, I didn’t think would come for real,” Felder said. “That was great!”

The Charge came, saw and conquered the night. Quinn Cook and Kay Felder combined for 65 of the 124 points tonight for the Charge. It is not known how long Felder will be with the Charge, but Felder has made his presence felt already. Charge head coach Nate Reinking said the Charge didn’t have a single practice with Felder yet. However, Felder looked like he’s been with the team for the whole season.

If Felder stays with the Canton Charge throughout the season, Cook and Felder can become one of the most dynamic backcourts in the D-League and in Canton Charge history.

Notes on the end of the 2-4th quarters.

Difference in the 2Q:

– Swarm: 16 points in the paint

– Charge: Only 3 assists in the quarter

– Charge: 5 turnovers in the quarter

– Cook: 13 points in the quarter

Difference in the 3Q:

– Charge: 7 assists in the quarter

– Charge: 0 turnovers

– Felder: 13 points in the quarter

– Cook: 10 points in the quarter

– Charge: 10 points in the paints | Swarm: 4

– Charge: 9 second chance points in the quarter

– Charge: 36 points in the quarter

Difference in the 4Q:

– Charge: 34 points in the quarter

– Charge: 7 assists in the quarter

– Charge: only two turnovers in the quarter

Greensboro Swarm stats

G Xavier Munford — 13 points and 5 assists

G Archie Goodwin — 25 points, 12 rebounds and 2 steals

G/F Aaron Harrison — 12 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists

G/F Damien Wilkins — 7 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists

F Christian Wood — 13 points and 10 rebounds

Perry Ellis — 4 points and 3 rebounds

Rasheed Sulaimon — 10 points, 2 assists and 2 steals

Shonn Miller — 3 points, 2 rebounds and 1 block

Ralston Turner — 2 points and 1 rebound

Mike Tobey — 4 points 2 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 steal

Prince Williams — 2 points and 1 rebound

Mike Anderson — DNP – Coach’s Decision

Rodney Williams — DNP – Coach’s Decision



Canton Charge stats

G Quinn Cook — 32 points (6/10 from 3P), 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 1 steal

G Kay Felder — 33 points (12/26 FG), 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 1 steal

G/F John Holland — 21 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists

F Roosevelt Jones — 9 points (4/4 FG), 7 rebounds and 4 assists

C Eric Moreland — 22 rebounds (8 offensive rebounds), 13 points and 2 assists

Michael Dunigan — 4 rebounds, 1 point and 1 steal

Gerald Beverly — 2 points and 1 rebound

Mike Williams — 4 rebounds and 1 point

Chris Evans — 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists

Justin Johnson — DNP – Coach’s Decision

Jon Horford — DNP – Coach’s Decision

Kevin Olekaibe (Inactive)

Next home game

Canton Charge will be on the road starting this Friday at Erie, which starts an eight-game road trip with the last game of the road trip being on January 19th. The next home game for the Charge will be January 22nd vs. the Westchester Knicks.

