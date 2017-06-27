Kayaker finds body in Pocomoke River

Worcester County Sherriff’s office is investigating a body found in the Pocomoke River Monday morning. The Delmarva Daily Times reporting that a kayaker found the body near Shad’s landing south of Snow Hill. The victim has not been identified, but is described as a black male. The Criminal Bureau of Investigation is working on indentifying the man, and the body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says it could take several days to weeks for the investigation to conclude.