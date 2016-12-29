KC Royals: Greg Holland Market Heating Up With Offer From Rockies

Former KC Royals reliever Greg Holland is attracting interest from the Colorado Rockies. According to BSNDenver.com, the Rockies have offered Holland a multi-year deal.

The BSNDenver.com report included no information about the size of the Rockies offer. However, with the former Kansas City Royals closer’s quiet market so far this winter, the report could spur some action from other teams in the near future.

If the KC Royals could come anywhere close to Colorado’s supposed offer, I suspect they would be able to sign Greg Holland. Colorado is just about the worst venue for any pitcher wishing to rebuild short-term value like Holland. Not only does the thin air in Denver help the ball carry, it also can limit the break on curves and sliders.

Given the massive deals that Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen, and Mark Melancon signed this winter, Holland has to hope he can similarly cash in. He isn’t going to want to pitch in a hitter-friendly home park like Colorado.

In many ways, Holland would surprise me by signing any multi-year deal. The only caveat might be if he could manage to get an opt out clause after next season. In that way, he’d force the team to take the risk of non-performance while retaining the upside of a big year.

At age 31, Holland’s chance to cash in will come in the next couple of years. With Scott Boras representing Holland, I can’t imagine him agreeing to any deal that doesn’t maximize his chance at landing a mega-deal.

In many ways, this report is good news for the KC Royals hopes of bringing back their former closer. If Holland’s market is so bad that Colorado is the best offer on the table, then Holland just might end up back in Kansas City.

One thing that might be holding up Holland’s market is Boras’ insistence that his client won’t hold another showcase. Since Holland topped out in the low nineties in his November workout, teams have to be skeptical that he’ll regain his former 95 mph average fastball. If he was lighting up the radar gun as Spring Training approaches, why wouldn’t Holland demonstrate that to potential employers?

On the other hand, the formerly dominant Holland still produced despite a shredded ulnar collateral ligament in 2015. Holland posted a 3.83 ERA with 32 saves in 37 chances and a 9.9 K/9. You would have to think that Greg Holland would improve somewhat now that he’s not dealing with elbow pain.

Keep your eyes open, Kansas City Royals fans. A Holland signing could come soon.

