Keenan Reynolds Inactive For Season Finale In Cincinnati

The Ravens added rookie wide receiver Keenan Reynolds to the 53-man roster, but he will not play in Sunday’s regular season finale in Cincinnati.

Reynolds was promoted from the practice squad as a reward for working hard on the unit all year long, pleasing coaches with his progress.

However, the move was also made to keep him on the roster this offseason. Had he not been brought up, Reynolds could have signed a future/reserve deal elsewhere.

Baltimore has other young receivers it wants to see Sunday, including fourth-round rookie Chris Moore and Michael Campanaro . The Ravens also likely want to give Steve Smith Sr. plenty of targets in what is probably his last game.

Though there are no playoff implications in Sunday’s game, the Ravens have their normal starters active with the exception of right tackle Rick Wagner , who suffered a concussion last week in Pittsburgh. James Hurst is expected to start in Wagner’s place.

The Ravens’ other inactives are wide receiver Vince Mayle, who was claimed off waivers Friday, running back Javorius Allen , linebacker Lamar Louis , guard Ryan Jensen and tight end Crockett Gillmore . Gillmore has sat out the entire second half of the season.

Cincinnati has some big names among its inactives, particularly on offense. Wide receiver A.J. Green (hamstring) had already been ruled out and tight end Tyler Eifert (back) is on injured reserve. Starting running back Jeremy Hill (knee) and linebacker Vontaze Burfict (knee/concussion) also won’t play.

The Bengals’ other scratches are quarterback Jeff Driskel, offensive lineman Christian Westerman, defensive lineman DeShawn Williams, tight end Tyler Kroft and wide receiver Jake Kumerow.