Country star Keith Urban has been dominating the music scene lately. After serving as a judge on “American Idol” for four seasons, Urban currently has a number one song —“The Fighter”— topping the charts with Carrie Underwood.

Urban rose to a new level of fame after marrying Hollywood starlet Nicole Kidman in 2006. The relationship turned his life around as he dealt with his drug and alcohol addiction issues. He now leads a clean life.

The 49-year-old has been in the music scene for quite some time but there are a few facts you may not know about the singer.