Kelce, Sproles Added To Pro Bowl Roster

Two more Eagles will be joining Jason Peters and Fletcher Cox at the Pro Bowl in Orlando this weekend, as Jason Kelce and Darren Sproles have been added to the NFC roster.

Both Kelce and Sproles are replacing Atlanta Falcons players. With the Falcons headed to Houston for Super Bowl LI, center Alex Mack and running back Devonta Freeman will not be attending the Pro Bowl. For Kelce, the Pro Bowl nod is his second as a pro, with his first appearance coming after his 2014 season. Kelce started all 16 games for the Eagles for the second-consecutive season.

Meanwhile, Sproles’ selection is his third-straight, with all three of his career appearances coming since joining the Eagles in 2014. Sproles rushed for 438 yards this season, his highest mark since joining the Eagles. He also caught 52 passes for 438 yards and moved into eighth place all time in NFL history in terms of career all-purpose yardage with 19,011 total yards.

