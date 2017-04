It was just three scoreless innings, but the Nationals can come away encouraged by the performance of their bullpen in Friday’s 3-2 walkoff victory against the Phillies. Koda Glover, Blake Treinen and Shawn Kelley — coincidentally the three pitches who they considered to be the closer this spring — each tossed a scoreless inning to give the Nationals time to make a come-from-behind victory in 10 innings.