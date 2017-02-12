Kelsea Ballerini-Lukas Graham Grammys mashup leaves fans bewildered

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham joined forces for a mashup of their songs “Peter Pan” and “7 Years,” respectively.

The country singer and the pop-soul group seemed like an odd pairing and fans immediately took note commenting on the strange performance on Twitter.

Lukas Gram and Kelsea Ballerini is the worst thing I’ve seen all day. #GRAMMYs — Christina (@ChrisP1019) February 13, 2017

What’s with this Lukas Graham and Kelsea Ballerini mashup? I don’t think I like it. #GRAMMYs — Laiken (@1D_1follower) February 13, 2017

What an odd choice of songs to mix @KelseaBallerini @LukasGraham #GRAMMYs — Million Dollar Prons (@PronsWF) February 13, 2017

I actively hate this Lukas Graham song, and this Kelsea Ballerini mashup is THE WORST. #GRAMMYs — Dacia Massengill (@MsDaciaLynn) February 13, 2017

Lucas Graham and Kelsea Ballerini’s duet is very uncomfortable — Sratty Southerner (@SratSoutherner) February 13, 2017