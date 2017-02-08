Kempton grabs 1,000th rebound in Lehigh win over Bucknell

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) Austin Price scored 25 points with five 3-pointers, Tim Kempton scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his 1,004th career rebound, and Lehigh held off Bucknell 79-71 on Wednesday night, ending a seven-game Bison win streak.

Lehigh widened its three-point halftime lead to 61-49 after a 13-2 run in which Price hit two 3-pointers and Pat Andree hit another. Bucknell tied it at 67 on a 17-4 run capped by Zach Thomas’ layup while the Mountain Hawks went scoreless for 7:28.

Jordan Cohen’s jumper and Price’s 3 put Lehigh up 72-67 with 41 seconds left. Price, Kempton and Ross combined for seven free throws in the final 32 seconds to seal it.

Kempton is the second player in Lehigh history and the third in Patriot League history with 1,000 or more career boards.

Kyle Leufroy added 14 for the Mountain Hawks (14-10, 8-5).

Thomas scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and Nana Foulland had 16 with 13 rebounds for the Bison (19-7, 11-2).

