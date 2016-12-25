While Mariners fans are at home with their families for Christmas, let’s look back at the gifts the organization has given the millions of fans over the past year. In 2016 there were two gifts that were especially memorable: acquiring Jean Segura and seeing Ken Griffey Jr. enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In 2015, the Mariners were given the gifts of Jerry Dipoto, a present from the Angels that is looking like it will have a positive impact on the franchise for many years to come, and Randy Johnson’s plaque, as he was inducted into the hall of fame; he was the first Mariners player to ever make it to Cooperstown.

This year the M’s received two presents. First, they were given the joy to see Ken Griffey Jr. be enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame almost unanimously back in July.

Then, on Thanksgiving Eve, they received the gift of Jean Segura’s endless talents in the league’s first off-season blockbuster trade.

Both are incredible because these presents last far longer than just this year and they positively impact the Mariners organization but in different ways.

Jr.’s plaque was no surprise. He was not only one of the greatest Mariners hitters or fielders to ever put on a Seattle uniform, he was one of the greatest hitters of his generation, and arguably all-time.

His plaque in Cooperstown is a permanent fixture that will give Mariners fans joy for generations.

Watch his entire Hall of Fame induction speech below.

Segura is a gift for the present and the future. He has MVP-quality talent right now but is young enough at twenty-six that he could compete for the award for years to come.

If he plays at the same level he did last season for a boat-full more of years, he will not only be the greatest Mariners hitter since Ichiro but could go down in M’s history as one of the team’s greatest hitters ever

Mariners fans couldn’t have asked for two better gifts this Christmas. Hopefully next year will be equally as good. Maybe a plaque of Edgar Martinez in Cooperstown or maybe another playoff banner? We’ll have to wait and see.

