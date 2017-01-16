41 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, January 16, 2017
Kendall Jenner shows off her body in sexy bikini snaps

Kendall Jenner shows off her body in sexy bikini snaps

By FOX News -
40

Kendall Jenner is trying her hand at breaking the Internet.

The 21-year-old reality star flaunted her svelte curves on Saturday in a headless Instagram selfie that left the focus on a simple black-and-white string bikini top and high-cut bottoms.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Pantless, Rocks Giant Snake Tattoo for Fierce ‘V’ Magazine Cover

“Chaos,” Jenner coyly captioned the snap.

chaos

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

The stunning brunette starlet followed up with an oceanside shot as she soaked up some rays and a little “vitamin D.”

vitamin D

A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

The body-centric photos come after the model responded to reports that she underwent facial reconstruction surgery.

“It’s all so exhausting,” Kendall admitted on her app. “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense. It’s crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose.”

WATCH: Kendall Jenner Reveals the Rumor That Upset Her Most: ‘Sometimes I Feel People Just Want Me to Lose’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB