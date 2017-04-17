Kendall Jenner wears barely-there outfit to Coachella following Pepsi uproar

Kendall Jenner flashed her thong in a saucy pair of see-through shorts as she puts the recent Pepsi controversy behind her to party at Coachella.

The model shrugged off the furore over the scrapped ad campaign to join her pals at the music festival in California this weekend.

KENDALL JENNER’S AD CAUSES OUTCRY

Kendall, 21, chose a very daring outfit to party at the event on Friday night, wearing a pair of sheer shorts with a black thong underneath.

She teamed the saucy shorts with a see-through black crop top which showed off her incredible abs.

During the weekend’s festivities, Kendall also hosted a party for dating app Bumble with her sister Kylie.

The model shared a picture of herself partying in a tent wearing another eye-catching outfit.

Kendall’s trip to the music festival comes just weeks after her new ad for Pepsi provoked a storm of criticism amid claims it trivialized the Black Lives Matter movement.

